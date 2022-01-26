Minister of Transportation Kamel Al-Wazir witnessed this week the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in technological projects that serve Egyptian railways and passenger transport systems.

The agreement was signed by the Egyptian Railways Authority and the Italian company AlmavivA, which specialises in information technology and communication services.

Al-Wazir confirmed that the ministry has a plan to develop the technological systems in all sectors of transportation.

The signing of the MoU comes within the framework of the ministrys plan to benefit from cooperation with an international company to train Egyptian engineers and technicians and transfer modern technology to enhance the transportation sector, especially the railways and metro in terms of electronic gates, reservation systems, and cameras.

Chairperson of AlmavivA, Alberto Tripi, expressed his happiness to cooperate with the Egyptian Ministry of Transportation in the field of information technology and the transfer of expertise and modern technology.

He added that his company has a long history in this field in Italy.

The company asserted that cooperation with Egypt will be one of the companys priorities during the coming period, and that the company has specialised experts and modern technology in the field of transportation technology to link transportation and tourism, management, and operation of trains and ITS smart road systems.

2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).