Cairo - Egypt has implemented 1,300 development projects with a total value of EGP 113 billion from 2019 to 2021, according to the second issue of the follow-up report on programme budgets and performance at the sectoral level published by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

The Upper Egypt governorates have accounted for 26% and 27% in terms of of the value and number of the projects, respectively.

Cairo has led the other governorates in terms of the value of the projects, followed by Giza, Assiut, and Qalyubia.

The report referred that the Ministry completed 140 development projects to connect sewage services, 365 sanitation projects across villages, and 121 drinking water projects.