ArabFinance: The Egyptian government has carried out projects with $400 billion in investment to improve the quality of life for citizens during the period from June 2014 until June 2021, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El Said stated on the sidelines of the National Project for Developing the Egyptian Family event.

The minister also highlighted the main strategic target of the development of the Egyptian family plan, embodied in improving the quality of the Egyptian citizen’s life through controlling the population growth and upgrading demographics.

The plan covers a number of factors, including economic empowerment, legislative intervention, reproductive health services, digital transformation, spreading awareness, along with cultural and educational factors, El Said pointed out.