Egypt is currently able to export 1 billion - 1.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day from its two liquefaction plants on the Mediterranean, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said on Tuesday in Doha.

Egyptian gas exports fluctuate seasonally, depending on local consumption. Molla said in December that the country was exporting at full capacity of about 1.6 bcf/day.

