Spirits were high and students were jubilant in all CISCE-affiliated schools in the UAE as institutions recorded a 100 per cent pass rate after the ICSE and ISC results were announced on Sunday.

Results of the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and ISC (Indian School Certificate) boards were released on Sunday.

The Class 10 ICSE examinations started on February 27 and ended on March 29, 2023.

Whereas, the Class 12 ISC examination commenced on February 13; the last examination date was March 31.

In 2023, a total of over 250,000 students were registered for The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations that includes the ICSE and ISC examinations.

In Gems Modern Academy 121 students appeared for the ISC (Grade 12) including seven students with Special Education Needs. The batch average was 88.2 per cent this year.

Sixty four students scored above 90 per cent and 31 students obtained 95 per cent and above.

Twelve perfect scores of 100 in various subjects including Economics, Mathematics, Physics, Biology and Computer Science.

Nearly 250 students appeared in the Grade 10 cohort, including nine students with Special Education Needs. The batch average was 91.9 per cent. 187 students scored above 90 per cent and 116 students obtained 95 per cent and above.

Anwesha Mukherjee topped the Grade 12 batch with 99.25 per cent and Nandita Suresh Babu came in close at 98.5 per cent.

Nargish Khambatta, Principal/CEO of GEMS Modern Academy, and Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, Dubai, said, “We are immensely proud of the achievements of the ISC batch of inexorables - our extraordinary graduating students and our Grade 10 students who have proven themselves to be a force to reckon with. Embodying resilience, dedication, and academic prowess, our students have set a new benchmark for excellence."

"These results are a testament to the unwavering commitment of our students, coupled with the tireless efforts of our exceptional faculty. As we celebrate this momentous occasion, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the parents, whose unwavering support and trust in our educational vision have been invaluable. Together, we have fostered an ecosystem that nurtures excellence, resilience, and character.’’

She adds, “This year, we fielded 16 students with Special Education Needs all of whom have done exceedingly well. This is a triumph of their perseverance, courage, and resilience, as much as a thumping ratification for the pastoral care and learning support systems deeply ingrained in the school.”

In Ambassador School Dubai, 58 students appeared for ICSE and 34 students for ISC with a school average of 89 per cent. In ICSE, 30 centums were scored by a total of 58 students.

This school has also recorded a 100 per cent pass result both in ICSE and ISC.

The Grade 12 school topper, Nishil Agarwal, scored 97.75 per cent followed closely by Dimira Kinjal with 97 per cent.

The school topper for grade 10, Shreyan Sinha scored a whopping 98.8 per cent with centums in Mathematics, History, Civics and Geography, Chemistry, Biology and Computer Applications, followed closely by Yashvi Agarwal with 98.4 per cent with centums in English Literature and Computer Applications.

Dr Sheela Menon, Principal of Ambassador School says, “We are enraptured with the exemplary performance of our students! Achievement of this stature once again proves the effectiveness of the unabated hard work of our students, unflagging efforts of our devoted teachers and unwavering support of the parent community.”

JSS International School Dubai also secured a 100 per cent pass rate. 24 students in Grade 12, have scored 90 per cent and above with a total of 61 students taking the exam.

In Grade 10, out of a batch of 114 students, 80 students scored 90 per cent and above.

ISC school topper is Karishma Kamalahasan has scored 98.8 per cent.

Lata Nakra, Principal JSS International School Dubai says, “All students have yet again displayed their unwavering commitment to excellence, determination and hard work which has brought this exceptional result. Their remarkable scores and achievements reflect the collective efforts of our dedicated educators, supportive parents and the nurturing environment provided by the teachers and school. Our heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated team of teachers for their commitment to academic excellence year after year. What's encouraging is we have beaten our own previous records in several areas, bringing up our grade average up to 90.9 per cent in ICSE. Congratulations, once again to all the students, teachers and parents for this remarkable achievement.”

Did the school toppers expect this result?

The UAE topper in ISC Anwesha Mukherjee from GMA who topped the Grade 12 batch this year with 99.25 per cent says, “Passion and pursuit, the two core values my parents, teachers and friends instilled in me, have made this journey possible. I am grateful to them for consistently empowering me to make independent decisions and to take full responsibility for my actions."

Anwesha plans to pursue a double major in Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, having received the President’s Scholar of Excellence, University of Toronto International Scholar Award and The Principal’s Entrance Award.

Karishma Kamalahasan Grade 12 topper of JSS International School who scored 98.8 per cent said, “As a part of the post-Covid batch, attending our board exams for the first and last time was a nerve-racking experience, but the constant support and guidance of my principal, teachers, and parents were invaluable in helping me reach this achievement. Moving forward, I am excited to continue my academic journey and pursue my passion for Computer Science at Georgia Tech in the US."

Grade 12 Ambassador school topper with 97.75 per cent, Nishil Agarwal, who topped the school in Grade 10 as well, will be pursuing Economics and Business Administration at the University of Warwick.

He says, “Without sounding pretentious, honestly, I am not surprised because my efforts and planning were aimed in this direction. But this astounding success definitely would not have been possible without the strongest support system that I had in the form of my teachers, school and my parents."

