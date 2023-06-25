Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi announced the official launch of its Research Institute, a pioneering initiative aimed at formalising and structuring research activities while fostering collaboration and attracting international researchers.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of dignitaries including Prof. Guillaume Fiquet, Vice-President Sorbonne University in charge of International Engagement and Economic Partnerships, Prof Silvia Serrano, Vice-Chancellor Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and Christopher Cripps, Senior Advisor for Global Engagement and Diplomatic Affairs, President’s Office Sorbonne University.

The Research Institute at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi has been established with a clear vision to advance academic excellence, strengthen research capabilities, and contribute to the development of the UAE. By consolidating research efforts, the institute aims to enhance collaboration, encourage interdisciplinary studies, and attract top-notch international researchers, faculty, and students.

Research activities at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will be conducted through the Research Institute, which is tightly integrated with Sorbonne University Paris Research Institutes. Leveraging the areas of excellence of Sorbonne University in Paris and the expertise of the research professors based in Abu Dhabi, the institute will address subjects of great significance to the local and regional context.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's Research Institute consists of four Research Centres: Artificial Intelligence, Gulf Studies, Heritage Studies, and Environmental Studies. Each Centre has a range of research activities that aim to develop and explore topics related to their respective areas.

Prof. Silvia Serrano said, "The launch of the Research Institute at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in enhancing research projects in line with the UAE vision. We are confident that this initiative will stimulate collaborative research endeavours, attract brilliant minds, and propel the development of research in the region".

This institute will serve as a hub for collaboration, enabling researchers, both locally and globally, to work together and make significant contributions to academic and societal progress.