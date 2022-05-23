Riyadh - The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Yamamah University to bolster cooperation across areas including hiring, training, exhibitions, and research.

The agreement also encompasses academic and cultural collaboration through the joint development and implementation of projects, initiatives, and events.

Signed by Chief Executive Officer of the DGDA Jerry Inzerillo and President of Al Yamamah University Professor Hussam Mohammed Ramadan the MoU’s main focus is to recruit talented graduates from Al Yamamah University to work at DGDA on its various projects. The agreement will also lead to the creation of training opportunities at the authority for the university’s students, where they will be introduced to the labor market and develop the skills they need to build a successful career. In addition, both parties will collaborate to provide executive training programs and higher education for DGDA staff.

Inzerillo stressed the MoU’s important role in attracting the brightest local talent to DGDA, where they will receive the training they need to hone their administrative and technical skills and capabilities. He added that the two parties would also exchange statistics, studies, and research opportunities.