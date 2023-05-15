Riyadh: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Faisal University (KFU) to facilitate collaboration in a diverse range of disciplines, including student hiring, training, research, academics, and culture.



The agreement was signed by KFU President Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali and DGDA Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo.



Al-Ohali expressed satisfaction with the fact that KFU undergraduates will receive training at DGDA, as that will help refine their knowledge and skillsets and enrich their learning journey with practical experience.



The MoU will also help boost collaboration between the two parties and help them participate in job fairs and forums, exchange visits, events, joint initiatives and coordinated volunteer programmes, as well as in events tailored specifically for KFU students.



"This MoU is important to the exchange of knowledge, particularly when it comes to academic studies and statistics that help the two sides develop relevant research," said Inzerillo.



"The DGDA and its range of projects are the ideal place for KFU undergraduates to gain the kind of experience that will qualify them to compete in the job market and develop their professional capabilities. Likewise, as part of our human development efforts, the DGDA is keen on making postgraduate studies available to staff members," said Inzerillo.



Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will work together to assess KFU’s highest-performing alumni and consider them for relevant job opportunities at DGDA, where they will have the opportunity to work at one of the Kingdom’s most exciting giga projects.

The two organisations will also explore the possibility of collaboration to provide training opportunities for KFU students at DGDA, where students will learn from experienced staff and develop their abilities. In return, KFU is set to provide executive learning and postgraduate education programmes to DGDA staff.