RIYADH — The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has opened registration for the fifth batch of the “Future Intelligence Programmers,” aiming to train 5,000 students in Saudi Arabia as part of a larger goal to educate 30,000 students across all batches.



This initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, is set to commence remotely next March.



The program seeks to enhance the participants' skills and familiarize them with the fundamentals of artificial intelligence (AI), thereby contributing to the development of national capabilities by equipping them with essential skills through specialized training aligned with the latest global standards.



Offered in both Arabic and English, the curriculum covers a range of subjects, including artificial intelligence, smart car programming, machine learning, and computer vision.



It features 25 hours of training spread over 10 days, with sessions lasting two and a half hours each day.



SDAIA has announced that students can register for the program and earn certificates accredited by both the authority and the Ministry of Education up until Feb. 29.

