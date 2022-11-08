ABU DHABI - Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the UAE Cyber Security Council (CRC) today announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), enabling Khalifa University to join the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, a collaborative hub promoted by the CRC, as a primary academic partner, and establish the Khalifa University Cybersecurity Academy.

The university will contribute its advanced research capabilities on the security of cyber-physical systems and its world-class training facilities.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University, and Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE, in the presence of Dr. Ernesto Damiani, Director, Khalifa University Center for Cyber Physical Systems (C2PS), and Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Through the MoU, Khalifa University will open its research and development platforms to the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, and contribute to accelerating effective innovation in cybersecurity, developing the country’s growing talent pool and making cybersecurity an integral part of the competences of the UAE workforce.

Both partners will coordinate in the establishment of the Khalifa University cybersecurity academy, while also sharing information and response to security incidents, and the spread of malware. They will exchange experience in countering information on security threats, cybersecurity awareness materials, as well as educational and training material on cybersecurity. Moreover, the two will send missions of experts and joint working groups in cybersecurity, while providing advisory information assistance in the investigation and elimination of information security incidents.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University, said, “As a world-class academic institution leading in pioneering technology and innovation, Khalifa University is delighted to partner with the CRC and contribute its expertise towards tackling challenges to cybersecurity. We believe this collaboration will bring forth better solutions that will guide the industry and government sector policy-makers in not only responding but also in taking preventive measures that can stop cyber-crimes before they happen.”

Dr. Al Kuwaiti said, "We are glad to collaborate with Khalifa University as a primary academic partner for the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, a collaborative hub promoted by the CRC. With its advanced research capabilities on the security of cyber-physical systems and its world-class training facilities, we believe Khalifa University will work with us to play an integral role in raising awareness on cyber-attacks and strengthening our existing cyber infrastructure, while developing competences for the UAE’s growing talent pool.”

The National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence is promoted by the CRC for the UAE industry organisations, government agencies, and academic institutions to work together to address the country’s pressing cybersecurity challenges. The Center will seek to establish an ecosystem to promote and exchange cybersecurity capabilities at all levels, from achieving widespread cybersecurity awareness in the UAE workforce to developing, adopting, and deploying the most advanced security technology in the world to protect the country’s key assets.