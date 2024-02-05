Khalifa University of Science and Technology’s Research & Innovation Centre for Graphene and 2D Materials (RIC2D) and Swiss pipeline technology company Purapipe International today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to transform the development of high-performance composite transportation pipelines for energy and desalination transportation by harnessing the potential of advanced nanomaterials.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Hassan Arafat, Senior Director, RIC2D, and Mathias Dybvik, Chief Technology Officer, Purapipe International.

Under this agreement, the two sides will explore how nanomaterials can support emerging pipeline needs driven by decarbonisation.

Professor Dr. Arafat said, “As a research centre dedicated to obtaining solutions that support the UAE’s strategic energy and desalination sectors, Khalifa University’s RIC2D continues to emphasise innovation through graphene and nanomaterials. We believe the synergy from this partnership will benefit the UAE and the global industrial sector with pipelines that provide cost and operational benefits.”

Dybvik, in turn, stated, “Thermoplastic nanocomposites hold great promise for delivering substantial performance improvements for transportation pipelines. We are looking forward to embarking on this journey with Khalifa University and leveraging their growing capabilities in nanomaterials research.