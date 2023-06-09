AMMAN — Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah on Thursday emphasised the necessity of enhancing Jordanian-Iraqi relations in the field of higher education.

During a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Head of the Iraqi Atomic Energy Commission Naeem Al Aboudi, Mahafzah commended Iraq's contributions to Arab students in general and Jordanian students in particular.

He highlighted the updated memorandum of understanding signed in 2021, emphasising the need to build upon it for future cooperation. Aboudi highlighted the "Study in Iraq" portal launched by Iraq, which offers scholarships to Jordanian students seeking to study at Iraqi universities, covering tuition fees and accommodation.

He stressed the importance of advancing cooperation in scientific research, exchanging expertise and experiences. He also lauded the advancements in Jordan's nuclear field and expressed a desire to expand cooperation and exchange expertise in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The Iraqi delegation on Wednesday visited the Nuclear Research and Training Centre at the Jordan University of Science and Technology.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).