The results of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 have been announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Dubai’s GEMS Modern Academy students Pranieti Ahuja and Sahana Rahim are the UAE toppers, scoring 99.25%. Vishnumaya Deepakchandran followed closely with 99%. Seya Makin, Tasneem Kurabadwala and Saanvi Aima all scored 98.75%

Keerthana Nair, from JSS school, secured 98.8% and topped the school. She was closely followed by Aditya Anand and Saket Rane, who scored 97.8% and 97.3%, respectively.

Ambassador School grade 12 topper was Daksh Singhvi of Commerce stream, who scored an outstanding 98.25 per cent, closely followed by Harsh Manghnani and Ridhima Kantharia, scoring 98 and 97.75%.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

