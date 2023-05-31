Rabat: The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States have signed a new cooperation agreement to strengthen the existing partnership between the two institutions in areas of common interest.



The agreement was signed on behalf of ICESCO by its Director General Dr. Salim bin Mohammad Al-Malik, and on behalf of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States by its Director General Dr. Abdulrahman bin Mohammad Al-Assimi.



The agreement aims to support scientific research in the field of education and encourage initiatives in open education, publications, publishing and translation, the establishment of networks for the development of technical, artistic and vocational education, and the development of educational systems in the countries of the Islamic world.



The agreement also stipulates the joint organization of international workshops, seminars, and forums in the field of education, the launch of training programs and courses for teachers, the joint preparation of studies, and cooperation in the fields of educational technology and artificial intelligence (AI).