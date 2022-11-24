The German Technology University of Oman (GUtech) is claimed to have set the world record for the fastest 3D printing of buildings on site - three new 173-sq-m structures in just 8 days - with the help of a construction printer from Danish group Cobod International.

The new 3D printed buildings - a coffee shop, a public toilet and a fisherman’s house - have been erected in Duqm, the Special Economic Zone of Oman, in cooperation with general contractor Teejan and Cobod.

All of these structures were 3D printed with locally available raw materials and the Dfab solution developed by Cobod and Cemex, which makes it possible to 3D print concrete with 99% locally sourced materials at a very low cost.

In total, the cost of concrete for the three buildings was $3,600. All buildings have load-bearing walls with no columns, roof slabs and 3D printed parapets.

According to Cobod, the first of the new 3D printed buildings was a world first in the form of a commercial coffee shop with a floor area of 81 sq m. The total printing time was 22 hours and the GU Tech team managed to finish the construction within three days, allocating eight hours of work per day.

The building, which stands 12 ft tall, was made using 19.6 cu m of concrete produced from locally available raw materials and Cobod’s Dfab solution.

The public toilet was made with a total foor area of 20 sq m. The total printing time was 13 hours, divided into two days. The 3.5-m-tall structure was made using 10.6 cu m of concrete.

The fisherman’s house has been 3D built with a 72-sq-m floor area. To complete the building, GUtech specialists needed only 19 hours of printing, divided into 2 days, said Cobod in its statement.

This one-storey house, stands 10 ft tall, and was made using 17.3 cu m of concrete, it added.

The Danish 3D priniting pioneer said all the 3D printed buildings were made in cooperation with Teejan, as a general contractor.

According to Cobod, GUtech had earlier impressed the world when back in December last year it had 3D printed the largest new building with a floor area of 190 sq m in real concrete.

Dr Yousuf Al Bulushi of GUtech said: "We have introduced the 3D concrete printing in Oman and shows how we could adopt the newest construction technology and employ it so we can get the most out of it."

"With the record fast printing in Duqm we have proven the potential of 3D construction printing. We have a huge faith in our Omani expert team, and we are aiming to achieve beyond expected," he noted.

Cobod said the authorities at Duqm approved the 3D printed construction method and provided the permits for the 3D printed buildings.

"I am proud to have co-designed the buildings 3D printed by GUtech and approved in Duqm. With the use of curves and unconventional shapes, the buildings match the futuristic and aspirational nature of Duqm," remarked Zaid Marmash, the head architect responsible for the Middle East at Cobod.

"The 3D concrete printing, as well as Duqm, are both very promising, and GUtech is providing the proof that the promises are being realised," he added.

