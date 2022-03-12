UAE - Top educationists, entrepreneurs and scientists in the space sector have stressed the importance of lifelong learning to the younger generations to achieve their dreams.

The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai held the second session of Dreamer Dialogues, a series of panel discussions, on Friday.

Titled ‘Our Youth, Our Future: Championing the Next Generation​ of Dreamers’, Dr Mariët Westermann, the vice-chancellor of New York University Abu Dhabi moderated the discussion between Noura Al- Mansouri, a marine biologist at New York University Abu Dhabi, Badr Ward, founder of Lamsa and Heyam Al Blooshi, quality assurance engineer at the UAE Space Agency.

The conversation centred around the UAE’s commitment to ensuring young people are equipped for future success, as well as to give back to the community, develop new paths of knowledge, and contribute to national values. The panellists also shared insights on the role of higher education, culture, and technology in enabling the next generation of dreamers and lifelong learning.

Dr Westermann, vice-chancellor NYUAD, said, “Education is all about growth, personal growth and societal development. I’d like to think that what we all do as educators is plant seeds for trees under whose shade we will never sit”.

Noura Al- Mansouri said, “The more we study the more we realize how much opportunity there is to learn more. We have collaborators from all over the world, and it is important for us to look at what we have here and how we can explore our marine ecosystems more efficiently”.

Heyam Al Blooshi, MAIT and QA Engineer at UAE Space Agency provided insights into the positive impact of the UAE’s commitment to space exploration on education and paving the way for future generations in this sector.

The UAE Pavilion is the host country pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and tells the story of the ‘Land of Dreamers Who Do’; from its ancient roots as a crossroads for people, goods and ideas, to its transformation into a unified nation which is home to people from over 200 countries.

