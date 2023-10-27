UAE - It was a brush with depression that sent Emirati educator Dr Maya Al Hawary to explore more about emotions. Today, she is the first PHD scholar to have researched emotional intelligence and its effect on leadership in the United Arab Emirates.

At a conference organised by Emmy-award nominated journalist Barkha Dutt in collaboration with Khaleej Times, she spoke about the challenges she faced and adversities she had to overcome. “I was breathing but not alive,” she said, speaking at We the Women conference. “I started questioning everything.”

An academically curious person, this led her down a path of self-discovery, awareness and recognition which translated into her understanding of emotional intelligence. “You choose to recover from depression,” she said. “You choose to have peace. You choose to accept your reality but not give up." She explained that was emotional intelligence.”

Dr Maya also shared how after her divorce, while caring for her disabled child, she found herself without any income and took to selling her gold to survive during the Covid pandemic. “After I sold the last bit of gold, I looked at the sky and said ‘God please help me,” she said. “That was in August 2020 and Subhan Allah, soon everything opened up.”

We The Women, a platform founded by Dutt, organised a conference in partnership with Khaleej Times, that discussed topics about inclusivity, overcoming adversities and breaking stereotypes. Dr Maya, who began her speech with a moment of silence for the people of Palestine, also called on women to raise emotionally intelligent children. Chairwoman of the board of governors of Dubai Carmel School, Dr. Maya is also a public speaker and trains people to build leadership skills.

Inspiring women

Dr. Maya was one of the several inspiring women that took to the stage to share their personal struggles and stories. In a panel about social media empowering change, diversity and skin positivity advocate Logina Salah spoke about how she embraced her vitiligo.

A professional makeup artist, Logina spent several years covering up her vitiligo until she decided to turn to social media to show her true self. Since then, she has become an inspiration to women and has amassed a following of almost 2 million people on Instagram. “I love breaking moulds,” she said, while speaking of her journey.

Meanwhile, model Caroline Laouchere shared how she discovered modelling in her 50s. “I was brought up in a very strict household where we were not allowed to look at mirrors,” she said and walked audiences through how she began her modeling career with the support of her husband.

For audiences, it was also an opportunity to share their own stories of resilience and challenges. One member shared how she was on the verge of quitting a job after having a baby but an understanding senior helped her. “I am thankful to the Emirati manager who agreed to change my hours around so that I could balance my work and home together,” she said. “More than 20 years ago, work from home was not an option but a little bit of understand and adjustment helped me continue to work.”

