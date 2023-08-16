The Emirates Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PwC's Academy at the Group’s headquarters in Dubai, reinforcing its commitment to facilitate industry-leading training and certification for its Emirati workforce.

The MoU was signed by Manal Al Soori, Emirates Group’s Vice President for Human Resources, Emiratisation and People Experience, and Taimur Ali Mir, PwC Partner and Head of Qualifications and Certifications at PwC's Academy.

Through this collaboration, Emirati professionals in Human Resources, Finance and Audit departments across the Emirates Group will receive qualification training in CIPD, CIA and CFA provided by PwC Academy – a reputable and prominent business institution for consulting and advisory.

Oliver Grohmann, Emirates Group’s Senior Vice President for Human Resources, commented, "The MoU we’ve signed today with PwC's Academy reinforces our commitment to develop our Emirati professionals across the Emirates Group, equipping them with added skills and the competitive advantage of world-class certification to further their careers and excel on the global stage.

"As one of the leading organisations in the UAE, we’re proud to join hands with powerful partners and institutions who share our vision of empowering the local community, and supporting their sustainable growth in line with the country’s progress and development across all sectors."

For his part, Taimur Ali Mir said, "An upskilled National Workforce is the key driver of the UAE's transformation agenda. We are delighted to reinforce our commitment to the cause through this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Group. Together, not only will we support the strategic growth of the National talent, but also will empower a globally competitive workforce across roles and seniority by equipping them with internationally recognised certifications and qualifications."

The Emirates Group’s collaboration with PwC's Academy is part of its Rehlaty strategy, which helps inspire, attract, develop, reward and retain UAE Nationals. In addition to the collaboration with PwC's Academy, the Group has recently partnered with RIT (Dubai) to offer an exclusive scholarship programme for Emirati high school graduates. Rehlaty offers a host of other development and leadership programmes to the Group’s UAE Nationals, as well as mentorship, scholarship and internship opportunities for ambitious Emiratis.