Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and RECAPP by Veolia have partnered to promote aluminium recycling across the UAE’s schools and universities.

The initiative will start with 12 schools near the EGA’s operations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In addition, RECAPP will manage the deployment of recycling drop-off locations that are easily accessible to students to help generate more interest and awareness among young people about recycling.

RECAPP by Veolia is a member of the Aluminium Recycling Coalition, founded by the EGA earlier this year to bring the company together with can-makers, beverage producers and waste management companies to promote aluminium recycling in the UAE.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said, "Aluminium is an infinitely-recyclable material, vital for creating a sustainable society. Despite its potential, too much aluminium is discarded in the UAE, impacting our economy and environment.

“Our partnership with RECAPP by Veolia aims to transform this behaviour by engaging young people, who are most receptive to change and have the greatest stake in our collective future. By fostering a culture of sustainability and environmental stewardship, we empower the next generation to become leaders in environmental responsibility, paving the way for a more sustainable and circular economy."

Jérôme Viricel, General Manager of RECAPP at Veolia Near & Middle East, said, “Closing the aluminium recycling loop in the UAE requires multiple solutions that encourage consumers to the right behaviour and make it simple and rewarding. By working hand-in-hand, we will support national sustainability efforts through promoting the recycling reflex and diverting waste from landfill.”

RECAPP is a digital recycling solution for individuals and businesses with some 52,000 users in the UAE. It is centred on an app that enables its members to order a collection of their recyclables from their location and, in return, receive discounts in a dedicated marketplace.

Last November, RECAPP by Veolia launched GoRECAPP.com, the first B2B digital recycling platform in the UAE, which enables businesses to deploy recycling boxes on their premises.

Recycling aluminium takes 95 per cent less energy than making new metal. Last year, the EGA announced it intends to build the largest aluminium recycling facility in the UAE.