BOSTON — Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh discussed with Boston University's President Dr. Robert Brown the possibility of opening a branch of the US university in the Kingdom as well as forging partnerships with various Saudi universities



Al Sheikh visited Boston University in the United States on Wednesday and met with the university's President, as part of his tour of American universities and research centers.



During the meeting, they discussed the possibility of increasing the number of Saudi students on scholarships accepted by the university, providing them with possible facilities, as well as identifying the most significant research centers at the university and collaborating with them.



The meeting also addressed educational investment opportunities in the Kingdom.



The two sides touched on ways to enhance the existing cooperation between the two friendly countries in the educational and scientific fields, supporting aspects of cooperation in the field of scholarships, and reviewing the Kingdom’s experience in e-learning and distance education during the pandemic.



They also talked about developing educational curricula, the progress of Saudi universities in world university rankings, and the Kingdom's progress in research and scientific publishing.

