The school, which is located in Oud Metha, will offer the National Curriculum for England (NCfE) for students from Foundation Stage 1 to Year 13, with an annual fee of 30K for FS1 onwards.

Glendale International School will open its doors for students from ages 3 to 11 in its first year.

Singapore-based Global Schools Foundation (GSF) announced the launch. Sprawling over 20,000 square metres, the new premises will have the capacity to accommodate 3000 students.

“I am thrilled to be part of this school, which is going to bring a creativity-inspired British curriculum to students in Dubai, giving them an opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with their peers around the world,” said Ms Jasmit Kang, the school’s Founding Principal. “The rich and diverse school will be an integral part of the landscape, where students will learn exceptional leadership qualities and life skills.”

Glendale seeks to offer a comprehensive educational programme that aims to foster students to succeed in a technology-focused future. The school will equip students to be digitally proficient, complemented by an Apple Powered ecosystem.

Its curriculum draws inspiration from a creativity-focused thematic approach to learning that promotes critical thinking skills. Therefore, the school promises to guide its students with qualified and certified teachers who will nurture them to think critically.

Atul Temurnikar, GSF Chairman, said, “With Glendale International School, our aim is to nurture young students with a creativity-inspired curriculum, through experiential learning habitats and a balanced educational approach. The school is a perfect fit in Dubai’s educational ecosystem.”

GSF's network of international schools has a presence in 10 countries through 35 campuses. Their students have received offers from Ivy League universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, London School of Economics, Harvard and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), among many other leading universities.

