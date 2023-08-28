The UAE on Monday (August 28) launched 'Amazon Future Leaders Program — Injah’, a leadership development programme, designed to accelerate career growth of Emirati talent at Amazon and prepare them for leadership roles.

With a strong emphasis on nurturing women leaders, the new programme kickstarts on Emirati Women’s Day, and is open to all Emirati employees.

The two-year talent accelerator programme will equip Emiratis across all Amazon businesses units from retail, operations, technology and payments with deep knowledge by imparting industry-specific management skills, cultural assimilation and mentorship, to help the participants build global careers at Amazon.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East & North Africa, said, “Amazon continues to invest in cultivating future leaders who share a common vision of building the most customer-centric company in the world.

“This transformative programme in the UAE will empower Emirati talent to unlock innovation, solve complex business problems and assimilate into Amazon’s customer-obsessed culture to drive meaningful change. ‘Amazon Future Leaders Program — Injah’ has been created specifically for the UAE, in support of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to continue the country’s progress towards economic prosperity, social well-being and development of human capital."

Tailored to develop essential leadership skills, the immersive programme offers on-the-job training, cross-functional exposure, one-to-one mentorship, and regular meetings with business leaders, required for a progressive career at Amazon.

Participants will apply the company’s management and leadership principles to conceive, design and launch innovative solutions for customers, placing them on an accelerated path towards leadership roles.

Bikram Walia, Director, Human Resources, Amazon MENA said: “We are excited to roll out ‘Amazon Future Leaders Program — Injah’ that aims to build a robust pipeline of Emirati leaders, including women leaders. The UAE has made phenomenal progress towards a gender-balanced workforce and this program has been created with the UAE’s gender balance goals in mind.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace, and we believe this program’s personalized approach will empower Emirati women to build enriching careers at Amazon.”

Reem Aldhaheri, Retail Program Manager, Amazon UAE, said: “I am excited to sign up for ‘Amazon Future Leaders Program — Injah’ because it will allow me to explore various aspects of our business, identify my strengths and hone my skills. It is a unique opportunity to meet with senior leaders and understand how Amazon’s leadership principles and customer-centric culture drive the company’s success.”

‘Amazon Future Leaders Program – Injah’ has been developed as part of Amazon’s multi-year talent strategy to upskill and train Emirati employees for leadership roles across the region.

