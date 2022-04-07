Getting back in the groove, Ajman University (AU) will launch its on-campus and online admissions for various undergraduate and graduate programmes starting April 4. As the UAE registers a strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, AU is happy to welcome on campus, all prospective students who wish to join its various accredited degree programs.

Students can take this opportunity to visit the Sheikh Zayed Center for Conferences and Exhibitions (SZC) at Ajman University and apply to one of AU’s nine colleges that offer 22 undergraduate degrees and 14 graduate degree programmes. While online applications will also be accepted, applicants visiting the campus can benefit from dedicated one-on-one advice on choosing a programme suitable for them, and avail help in making a successful application.

Programmes offered by AU include bachelors, masters and doctorate degrees across the disciplines of architecture, business administration, dentistry, engineering, humanities, law, mass communications, medical and pharmacy.

All of AU’s degrees are recognised by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and enjoy global accreditations including the QAA, ACPE and ABET among others.

Abdelrahman Youssef, BSc,. Data Analytics student at AU, said: "I am delighted I chose AU, as it offers highly practical insights, aligned with the latest industry trends that makes me confident of a great future career."

In addition to the latest, industry-aligned programmes, AU also offers a great student life on its sprawling, state-of-the-art and sustainable campus. Student residences are equipped with the latest hi-tech features including smart fingerprint-based access, high-speed Wi-Fi, well-appointed rooms with hi-tech kitchens and a modern gym. AU’s sporting facilities includes an olympic-size swimming pool, football and basketball courts, and are known to have trained many sports champions.

Notably, Ajman University is one of the first few universities in the UAE to launch degrees in data analytics and artificial intelligence, namely a bachelor of science in data analytics and a master of science in artificial intelligence (AI).

AU is also one of the few universities to offer a comprehensive scheme of discounts and scholarships to a variety of students. AU offers merit-based, full scholarships to high school toppers from 20 different countries, while also offering financial aid and discounts of up to 100 per cent of tuition fees to the underprivileged and differently-abled students from the dedicated Thamer Fund set up for this purpose. A full list of scholarships offered by Ajman University can be viewed on the scholarships page of the AU website.

Visit SZC at Ajman University or apply online at www.ajman.ac.ae/en/admissions to take advantage of the benefits that AU has on offer. An early bird discount of 25 per cent on the first year’s tuition fee is also available until April 30, so applying early will ensure that the benefits add up.

