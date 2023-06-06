ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has been recognised by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings (THE Rankings) for achieving a key milestone in the “Highest Proportion of International Students” ranking among the top 200 universities with the highest percentage of international students.

ADU ranked in 2nd place in both the UAE and MENA region and 14th globally, with an impressive 59.6% of its students being international students. ADU firmly establishes itself as a leading university in the UAE and the region, which is a testament to its unwavering dedication to cultivating a diverse and inclusive student community.

The ranking aligns with the university's internationalisation strategy, which paved the way for the inauguration of ADU's Global Mobility Hub. The hub serves as a gateway to limitless opportunities for students and those from partner universities eager to embark on a life-changing educational experience.

With a diverse mix of over 100 nationalities, ADU is a world-class university that provides advanced educational programmes to international students who wish to study in the UAE. These programmes include engineering and applied sciences, business, finance and economics, health and environment, architecture, health sciences, law, and arts and sciences.

THE’s listing included six countries, representing the top 20 universities with a high proportion of international students; the list includes the UAE, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland and Australia.

Furthermore, aligning with ADU's unwavering commitment to sustainability, the University was recogniSed in THE Impact Rankings for its remarkable achievements. ADU appeared first in THE’s version of the sustainability rankings, modelled on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and secured an impressive global position of 301-400 among 1,591 esteemed academic institutions.

THE Impact Rankings are global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Commenting on this occasion, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, said, “DU’s exceptional academic environment is designed to equip students with the necessary skills and resources for their journey toward success, as well as drive solutions to the environmental, social and economic challenges the world is currently witnessing. Our relentless pursuit of excellence drives us to continually enhance our programs and offerings, to attract more students and empower them to thrive and prepare for their future careers."

Times Higher Education’s mission is to be the definitive source of data, insight, and expertise on higher education worldwide. THE’s business is built on 10 million data points from 2,500 institutions in 93 countries; on unrivalled news, insight and intelligence; and a relationship of trust with universities spanning 50 years.