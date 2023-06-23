H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC), presided over the council's meeting held remotely via video conferencing.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the crucial and significant role of families and schools in instilling a culture of healthy nutrition lifestyle among our children. In an era where awareness of health nutrition and lifestyle is on the rise, families and schools hold a paramount role in an individual's life, influencing their dietary choices and lifestyle patterns.

Commencing the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted, “Today, the world is characterised by abundant information and health-related challenges, it is imperative to emphasise on an active involvement of families and schools in fostering a culture of healthy nutrition and lifestyle among our children. The significance of nutritious eating cannot be overstated, it affects the learning and personal development of children and the overall community. Today, it is evident that fostering strong connections and collaboration between families, schools, and the wider community is crucial in establishing a nurturing environment that promotes healthy eating and lifestyle and attains this shared objective”.

His Highness further stated, "We firmly believe that the schools and families have the power to motivate children to make choices that promote sound and healthy nutrition, ultimately contributing to their future development. This belief aligns seamlessly with our comprehensive strategic vision to achieve sustainable progress and holistic well-being for both Emirati nationals and residents in the UAE. The concerned entities in the health and education sector need to collaborate with the stakeholders across the UAE to activate the supporting policies to achieve this objective"

On her part, H.H Sheikha Maryam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chairperson of Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and the Vice-Chairperson of the Education and Human Resources Council, emphasised the profound impact of healthy eating habits on children's future health. Her Highness stated, “If children learn at home and school about the importance of incorporating fresh foods into their diet, they are more likely to sustain these healthy habits throughout their lives. Hence, the school is not in the academic side of student’s development, rather it plays a fundamental role in the holistic development of the child, in line with securing an environment conducive to their growth and development.”

Furthermore, Her Highness added, “Our goal is not limited to creating a culture of healthy nutrition and lifestyle among our students and providing them with health services, but also encouraging them to choose healthy foods by themselves, and to follow healthy habits for their lives. We will work to achieve this through strategic partnerships with all relevant entities inside and outside the school through a series of policies, initiatives, awareness campaigns and educational programs in schools and in the community as a whole, which contribute to raising the level of health, happiness and well-being of children, youth and all members of the society.”

This came during Sheikh Abdullah's chairing of a side council meeting, where the council discussed topics related to healthy nutrition and the role of schools and families in promoting healthy lifestyles for children. The side meeting was held in the presence of H.H Sheikha Maryam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and Vice-Chairperson of the Education and Human Resources Council, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development and Secretary-General of the Council, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Jassim Mohammed Bou Ataba Al Zaabi, President of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance, and Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and Dr. Muhaditha Yahya Al Hashimi, President of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; as well as representatives from the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

During the meeting, the Council discussed the "Comprehensive School Health Model" project by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, which aims to enhance the quality of health, psychological, physical and social life for students. The project comes within the framework of achieving the country's directions in this field, and in line with the National Strategy for Quality of Life 2031 and based on the vision of "We Are the Emirates 2031" for a society that is more open to adopting a modern and innovative health system.

The project includes key initiatives divided into 5 main pillars, including health in the school environment, school health services, healthy nutrition, physical activities, and health awareness.

The project is based on the “Health Promoting Schools” initiative, which is a joint initiative between the World Health Organisation and UNESCO, which enhances the quality of health, psychological, physical and social life for students, with a focus on implementing innovative activities and programs that meet the health needs of students, by promoting the concept of nutrition, physical activity and education. and other school activities that improve the health and well-being of students.

For her part, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrouei presented a number of strategic initiatives to raise awareness among families, pre-marriage individuals, and community members on healthy nutrition and lifestyle for children. She explained key statistics and data that reflect the current situation of nutrition at the local and international levels, in addition to highlighting the key areas of improvement in current policies, and ways to develop them, as well as proposing new short and long-term initiatives to be included as part of national strategies and policies for the concerned sectors in the country.