The region’s first Sharia-compliant electronic platform for selling gold, jewellery and silver has been launched in Bahrain. ‘Gold Suq’ project founder Nawaf Saeed announced the launch of the first Sharia-compliant electronic platform for selling gold, jewellery and silver, the first portfolio for gold trading in the kingdom and the region.

“This project will enable us to market Bahraini gold, known for its high-class quality and beautiful designs in the Gulf area and the world. Not only does the project aim to sell jewellery and gold online, but also to promote Bahraini gold in a way that is compatible with Islamic Sharia”, he told our sister paper Akhbar Al Khaleej. Bahrain will be a major gold station in the Middle East and a centre for trading, manufacturing, storing, producing and exporting jewellery and silver, as well as attracting local talent, he said.

The project is part of “Bidaya” programme, launched by Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund.

