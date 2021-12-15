Riyadh – Mubasher: Dallah Healthcare Company will distribute cash dividends, equivalent to 10% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 1 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 90 million, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The distribution date is set for 30 December 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company recorded a 139.25% increase in net profits after zakat and tax of SAR 191.4 million, compared to SAR 80 million in the year-ago period.