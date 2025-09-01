Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco left unchanged its official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas in September, while Algeria's Sonatrach raised its LPG price by 1.1%-2.4% due to stronger demand, traders said.

Saudi Aramco's September OSP was stable at $520 per metric ton for propane and at $490 per ton butane.

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points.

LPG is mainly used as a fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach increased its September OSP for propane by $5 per ton to $450 and for butane by $10 per ton to $425 .

Aramco's OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply LPG from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.

Sonatrach's OSPs are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean and Black Sea region, including Turkey.

