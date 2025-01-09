HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Jan. 15.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments over March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of wheat, closing on Jan. 14.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)