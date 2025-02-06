HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is February 12.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 ton to 60,000 ton consignments between April 1-15, April 16-30 and May 1-15. These are the same shipment periods as sought in Wednesday’s tender.

Jordan has also issued a separate international tender to buy up to 120,000 tons of milling wheat with offers to be submitted on February 11.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)