HAMBURG - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 11.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are between May 16 and May 31, June 1-15, June 16-30, July 1-15 and July 16-31.

A separate tender from Jordan for up to 120,000 tons of animal feed barley closes on March 5.

