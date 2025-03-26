HAMBURG - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is April 8.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan purchased 50,000 tons in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are between July 1-15, July 16-31, August 1-15 and August 16-31.

A separate tender from Jordan for up to 120,000 tons of animal feed barley also closes on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Jan Harvey)



Reuters