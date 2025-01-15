HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

It was believed to have been bought from trading house CHS at an estimated $267.60 a ton cost and freight (c&f) for shipment in the second half of March, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

Traders reported these estimated offers from some other trading houses participating in Tuesday’s tender, all per ton c&f: Cargill $275.50, Viterra $286, Al Dahra $276, Aston $280, Buildcom $273.27, Olam $275.50, Ameropa $269.94 and Cereal Crops $300.

Traders said they received indications that Jordan will issue a new tender in the coming days to buy 120,000 tons of wheat. Offers are expected to be submitted on Jan. 21, with shipment in the full month of April and full month of May.

A separate tender from Jordan seeking 120,000 tons of animal feed barley closes on Wednesday.

