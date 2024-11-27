HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

It was believed to have been bought from trading house Cargill at an estimated $268.90 a ton cost and freight included (c&f) for shipment in the second half of January 2025, they said.

Traders said they received indications Jordan will issue a new tender in coming days for 120,000 tons of wheat. Offers are expected to be submitted on Dec. 3, with shipment in 2025 in the full month of March and first half of April.

Traders reported these estimated offers from other trading houses participating in Tuesday’s tender all per ton c&f: CHS $272.97, Viterra $275, Al Dahra $277, Ameropa $277.23, Cereal Crops $285, Olam $277.50 and Solaris $281.50.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

A separate tender from Jordan seeking 120,000 tons of animal feed barley closes on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Chizu Nomiyama)