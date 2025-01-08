HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

It was believed to have been bought from trading house CHS at an estimated $268.90 per ton, cost and freight included (c&f), for shipment in the first half of March, they said.

Traders reported these estimated offers from other trading houses under the same terms: Cargill $270.50, Buildcom $272.77, Ameropa $274.90, Aston $278, Viterra $282 and Al Dahra $283.

Traders said they received indications Jordan will issue a new tender in the coming days for 120,000 tons of wheat. Offers are expected to be submitted on Jan. 14, with shipment in the second half of March, full month of April and first half of May.

A separate tender from Jordan seeking 120,000 tons of animal feed barley closes on Wednesday.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)