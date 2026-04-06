SINGAPORE - Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO has asked ​its customers to ⁠submit crude oil lifting schedules within 24 hours, ‌a document reviewed by Reuters showed, following media reports that ​Iran has exempted Iraq from any restrictions on transit through the ​Strait of Hormuz.

"In ​light of the above, and to ensure the continuity and stability of crude oil export ⁠operations, we urge your esteemed company to submit its lifting schedules within 24 hours to enable the timely processing of your lifting programs, including vessel nominations and ​the contractual ‌volumes, in ⁠full alignment with ⁠the agreed terms and conditions," SOMO said in the document issued ​on April 5.

"We hereby reaffirm ‌that all loading terminals, including the ⁠Basrah Oil Terminal (BOT) and associated facilities, remain fully operational, and SOMO is in a state of full readiness to execute all contractual lifting programs without any limitation," the document said.

SOMO could not be immediately reached for comment outside of office hours.

A resumption of oil exports will help the OPEC member lift production ‌as its output collapsed to about 800,000 ⁠barrels per day last month.

However, some market ​participants said it remains to be seen if any shipowners will allow their tankers to enter the Gulf ​to lift ‌oil given that the U.S.-Israeli war with ⁠Iran is ongoing.

(Reporting ​by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)