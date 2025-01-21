Gold prices steadied on Tuesday as markets evaluated the possible consequences of U.S. President Donald Trump's policies in his second term after his inauguration.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $2,707.19 per ounce by 0107 GMT. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.7% to $2,730.

* After weeks of global speculation over which duties Trump would impose tariffs on his first day in office, news that Trump would take more time on tariffs drove a relief rally in global stocks and pressured the U.S. dollar.

* Trump has proposed tariffs of up to 10% on global imports, 60% on Chinese goods, and a 25% import surcharge on Canadian and Mexican products.

* While gold is traditionally viewed as an inflation hedge, Trump's policies are seen as inflationary which could lead the Federal Reserve to maintain higher interest rates, affecting gold's appeal.

* The degree to which the incoming administration implements Trump's policy pledges will significantly influence the future direction of U.S. interest rates.

* The non-yielding bullion tends to thrive in a low-interest rate environment.

* The dollar nursed broad losses after Trump stopped short of imposing new tariffs and reports suggested any new taxes would be imposed in a "measured" way.

* A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive for foreign buyers.

* Spot silver fell 0.5% to $30.34 per ounce, palladium dropped 1.2% to $933.25 and platinum shed 0.6% to $936.95.

