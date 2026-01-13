PHOTO
Gold eased on Tuesday, a day after breaching $4,600/ounce for the first time ever, as investors booked profits amid heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
* Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,576.79 per ounce as of 0134 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $4,629.94 on Monday.
* U.S. gold futures for February delivery lost 0.6% to $4,585.40.
* U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday any country that does business with Iran will face a 25% tariff on trade with the U.S., as Washington weighs a response to the situation in Iran which is seeing its biggest anti-government protests in years.
* Iran's unrest comes as Trump flexes U.S. muscles internationally, having ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and discussing acquiring Greenland by purchase or force.
* The dollar held to its losses but hovered near one-month highs after the Trump administration opened a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, a move that threatens the central bank's independence and faith in U.S. assets.
* The Trump administration's decision to investigate Powell drew condemnation from former Fed chiefs and a chorus of criticism from key members of the Republican Party on Monday.
* Meanwhile, major brokerages such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley expect two 25-basis-point rate cuts each in June and September.
* Non-yielding assets tend to do well in a low-interest-rate environment and during geopolitical or economic uncertainties.
* Spot silver shed 1.6% to $83.62 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $86.22 on Monday.
* Spot platinum lost 2.5% to $2,283.95 per ounce after scaling a record peak of $2,478.50 on December 29.
* Palladium slid 3.7% to $1,774.44 per ounce.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1330 US Core CPI MM, SA Dec 1330 US CPI YY, NSA Dec 1330 US CPI Wage Earner Dec 1500 US New Home Sales-Units Oct
(Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)