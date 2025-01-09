Chicago soybean futures slipped on Thursday, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and easing concerns over dryness in key exporter Argentina, while investors looked for more clarity on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff plans.

Corn rose as traders repositioned ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Friday.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $9.8 a bushel as of 1155 GMT, while corn was up 0.1% to $4.54-1/2 a bushel.

The market will close early on Thursday to honour the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

The U.S. dollar charged ahead on rising bond yields, following a report that Trump was considering the use of emergency measures to allow for a new tariff programme.

A stronger dollar makes U.S. grains more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, thus less competitive overseas.

Traders were awaiting the U.S. crop data for supply and demand insights.

Agricultural consultant Andrew Whitelaw of Episode 3 in Canberra noted that while the USDA report could prompt some market repositioning, "a tight, range-bound market" was expected.

Market players were also monitoring weather developments in key South American growing regions, with rain forecasts for Argentina in mid-January dispelling dryness worries.

In Brazil, dry weather is limiting soybean development in the southernmost state, while heavy rains may disrupt early harvests in central regions, according to meteorologists.

Despite this, Brazil is anticipating a bumper soybean harvest. StoneX forecast Brazil's soybean production to reach 171.4 million metric tons in 2024/25, a 14.4% increase from the previous season.

"Argentina is dry, but unless major problems emerge in Brazil, the total South American crop is expected to be enough to keep global supplies elevated," Bergman Grains Research said in a note.

The most-active wheat contract fell 0.3% to $5.34-1/2 a bushel.

Purchases from South Korean feedmakers lent support to the market, even as cheaper supplies from Argentina and the Black Sea region weighed on prices.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Mei Mei Chu and Sybille de La Hamaide. Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Potter)