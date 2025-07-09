From January to May 2025, Zimbabwe exported gold worth US$748 million, which is 24 per cent more than in the same period last year. This is reported by The Herald, a partner of TV BRICS.

Small and medium mining firms built the foundation for this accomplishment. Enabled by state appropriations, these firms have expanded their presence and amplified output, transforming sanctioned gold sales into a highly remunerative activity. Concurrently, targeted capital injections have revived previously closed mines and permitted major operators to scale up.

Global gold prices have been another key factor in boosting exports. Since early 2025, prices have climbed almost 25 per cent due to heavy investment into Zimbabwe. Central banks are restocking their gold reserves, and experts forecast another 35 per cent rise by the end of the current year

