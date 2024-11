HAMBURG - A flour mill based in Bahrain last week purchased about 25,000 metric tons of wheat expected to be sourced from Australia, European traders said on Friday.

Shipment was sought in January 2025 and the sale was made by an Australian trading house, they said. Prices were unavailable.

Bahrain usually buys Australian origin wheat.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)