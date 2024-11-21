HAMBURG - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased a small additional volume of durum wheat in negotiations in an international tender which continued on Wednesday, European traders said.

The tender had closed on Tuesday with some initial purchases reported. Traders said negotiations had continued on Wednesday with one or two more small handysize shipments purchased.

It was unclear how many tons were bought in the two days of the tender talks. But initial trader estimates were of a relatively small purchase of 160,000 to 180,000 metric tons.

Prices on Wednesday were unclear but said to be different from handysized prices paid on Tuesday. Traders suspected the Wednesday purchases could involve either Canada western amber durum (CWAD), U.S. or Australian origins.

Purchases reported late on Tuesday of around $348 cost and freight (c&f) included for larger Panamax shipments with about three to four shiploads purchased, and around $360 a ton c&f for smaller handysize shipments.

Part of the Tuesday purchases was believed to involve Canadian CWAD durum, traders said.

The tender had sought a nominal 50,000 tons for shipment in four periods in 2025: Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-15 and Feb. 16-28.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and results reported are based on trader assessments. More detailed estimates of prices and volume are possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)