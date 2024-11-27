HAMBURG- Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought an unknown volume of animal feed corn to be sourced from Argentina or Brazil in an international tender for up to 240,000 metric tons on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

Some traders at least one corn consignment of up to 40,000 tons was bought. It is also believed one consignment of at least 30,000 tons of soymeal was bought in the tender, which sought up to 70,000 tons from optional origins.

Prices were unavailable.

The corn was sought sourced from Brazil or Argentina only in up to six consignments of between 30,000 to 40,000 tons with shipment between Dec. 5 and Dec. 20, 2024.

The soymeal was sought sourced from any origins in two consignments of 30,000 to 35,000 tons for shipment between Dec. 20, 2024, and Jan. 15, 2025.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)