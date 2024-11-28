HAMBURG/PARIS - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought about 140,000 to 150,000 metric tons of milling wheat in an international tender on Tuesday which sought limited shipment to two ports only, European traders said on Wednesday.

Traders had reported the purchase on Tuesday evening but not been able to give assessments of tons bought. GRA/TEND

Estimates of purchase price on Wednesday were again around $267 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included, the same as on Tuesday evening.

The tender had sought a nominal 50,000 tons. The requirement to unload the wheat only in the harbours of Mostaganem and/or Tenes in two port tenders from the OAIC generally signals that a relatively small purchase will be made, traders said.

The wheat was optional origin but much was thought likely to be sourced from the Black Sea region. Traders said that French wheat was again excluded from an Algerian tender because of diplomatic tension between France and Algeria.

The wheat was sought for shipment in 2025 in several periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-15, Feb. 16-28, March 1-15 and March 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France but Russia and other Black Sea suppliers have been expanding sales to Algeria. Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)