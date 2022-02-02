RIYADH - The commercial records number in the tourism sector of Saudi Arabia has increased by 474% in 6 years, the ministry of commerce revealed on Tuesday.



The ministry stated that there is a huge increase in the commercial records exported during the past 6 years, as it witnessed a big shift from 1,002 records in 2015 to 5,760 records in 2021.



Makkah has topped the number of tourism sector records in the Ministry of Commerce' statement with 5874 commercial records, followed by Riyadh region with 4800 records, while the Eastern Province region scored 2038 records, and Madinah region with 1572 records, then Asir region with 1292 records, and Jazan region with 1120 records.



Then came Al-Qassim region scored 655 records, Tabuk region with 461 records, Hail region with 298 records, Najran region with 296 records, Al-Jawf region with 217 records, Al-Baha region with 213 records, and finally the northern border scored 160 records.



The increase in the number of commercial records in the tourism sector comes in order to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which has given extensive attention to creating and developing infrastructure, in addition to its endeavors to attract investments to the tourism sector, which aims largely at increasing economic diversification and creating jobs.



It is noteworthy that that Saudi Arabia seeks to target an increase in the tourism sector’s contribution to the GDP by 10% in 2030.