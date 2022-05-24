Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has instructed its subsidiaries to look into job vacancies in the oil sector as at end of March 2022, reports Al-Anba daily quoting sources. Sources said the number of job vacancies in the oil sector is expected to exceed 2,000. Sources explained the goal of KPC is to monitor vacancies in preparation for announcing them after the formation of the government. Sources added most of the technical job vacancies are in Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), and Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC).

Sources attributed the high number of job vacancies to the end of service of a number of workers, transfer of some workers to other oil companies, and termination of several expatriate workers. Meanwhile, Kuwait has updated its chemical industry strategy for the year 2040, focusing on the growth of basic petrochemical products to reach at least 14.5 million tons annually of the total products of the Petrochemical Industries Company until the year 2040 in a bid to improve the country’s position globally, reports Al-Anba daily quoting an official source from the oil sector.

The source said Kuwait also aims to grow in the specialized petrochemical industry with advanced technology and high economic returns by entering into partnerships with a global player in this field to reach at least 102 million tons – 15 percent of which are manufactured in Kuwait by 2040. Moreover, Kuwait has a leading position in the production of some petrochemical products at the regional and global levels through the factories of Petrochemical Industries Company and its participations around the world, which produce nearly nine million tons of petrochemical products annually. In the meantime, the Ministry of Public Works is waiting for the State Audit Bureau (SAB) to finalize its decision on the tender for the removal of sand from roads in the Capital, Farwaniya and Jahra governorates; especially since the bidding was conducted in 2019, reports Al-Rai daily quoting sources from the ministry.

Sources told the daily that the tender was cancelled in September 2019, and then the ministry recommended awarding the tender to the second lowest bidder as the lowest bidder did not renew the guarantee for the tender. Sources said the bureau considered this inaction on the part of the ministry as it delayed the issuance of decision to award the contract to the lowest bidder. Sources added the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) requested for the renewal of the guarantee for this tender 11 times, noting that the period between each renewal is 90 days.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).