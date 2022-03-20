In confirmation of what was published by Al-Qabas newspaper, the Ministry of Education has opened the door for local hiring 1,000 male and female teachers to fill the shortage in schools for the next academic year 2022-2023. One of the conditions is that the applicant must be University graduated to work in general education schools, in 11 different specializations. The majors required of males are English, French, mathematics, science, chemistry, physics, biology, geology and philosophy.

As for the disciplines required for females, they are music education, physics, mathematics and the English language, and all applications will be received electronically through the ministry’s website through a local contracting job opportunity link. According to the announcement of local contracts for the academic year 2022-2023, of which “Al-Qabas” obtained a copy, applicants must fulfill experience condition in all subjects, with the exception of the female music education major, where the experience is limited to three years for those with non-educational qualifications and two years for those with educational qualifications.

Exceptions are made from the experience requirement for holders of a doctorate degree and those who have obtained a grade of no less than very good in university qualifications, holders of a Master’s degree and who have obtained an average of not less than excellent in the university qualification, as well as graduates of the College of Education from Kuwait University and graduates of the College of Basic Education in the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training from within Kuwait. All the shortlisted candidates must pass the personal interview without exception

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).