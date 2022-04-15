Riyadh – Mubasher: Jazan Energy and Development Company (Jazadco) has appointed Sultan Abdulaziz Al Mubarak as the new Chairman of the board for the coming three years.

The Saudi listed company also appointed Feras Khalid Al Bawardi as the Vice Chairman, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

The two officials assumed their new roles on Wednesday, 13 April this year, and will remain in position until 12 April 2025.

In 2021, Jazadco recorded net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 13.28 million, an annual surge of 23.17% from SAR 10.78 million.

