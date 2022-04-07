UAE-based facilities management service provider Emrill has appointed Thomas Friswell as its associate director of operations.

Friswell joins an existing team of three associate directors, responsible for supporting operation delivery excellence, developing and enhancing customer relationships and contributing to the organisation’s ambitious growth targets.

With over ten years of experience in delivering technical facilities management services, Friswell joins Emrill to manage several contracts with the FM provider’s key customers, including the acclaimed Emaar Communities, Emirates Living, Arabian Ranches, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek Harbour.

Reporting to Emrill’s Operations Director Gopalakrishnan, he will oversee all aspects of Emrill’s facilities management delivery within these communities, including technical, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP), cleaning, security and energy management services.

During the span of his career, Friswell has held various management-level positions in the UAE, the UK and Saudi Arabia, playing an integral role in the management of critical assets, development of standard operating procedures, budget planning and management, and driving continuous improvement to achieve efficiencies.

His experience spans a diverse range of sectors, including commercial, retail, residential and healthcare.

Welcoming the appointment, Gopalakrishnan said: "We are confident his proven expertise and commitment to delivering outstanding results for clients align with Emrill’s core pillars and business ethos. Friswells’ passion for innovation and continuous improvement, as well as his methodical approach to service delivery in line with Emrill’s world-class standards and contractual and statutory requirements, make him an asset to Emrill and the contracts he will manage."

"We are confident he will excel in this role and will contribute greatly to Emrill’s continued success in developing value partnerships with clients, empowering Emrill’s excellent people and delivering unrivalled facilities management services," he added.

On his new role, Friswell said: “I am looking forward to the challenge of delivering the highest levels of facilities management services to Emrill’s valued clients and using my expertise to help Emrill achieve its future objectives.”

Friswell holds an IWFM Level 5 Diploma in Facilities Management and holds yellow and green belts in Six Sigma Lean Processes.

