Visa has signed a seven-year agreement with Western Union, under which the latter’s customers can receive money from their family and friends’ eligible Visa cards and bank accounts from 40 countries across five regions, according to an emailed press release.

The agreement includes card issuance, Western Union’s integration with Visa Direct, and value-added services delivery including risk products.

The deal also allows Western Union customers to receive Visa prepaid cards in select markets offering an innovative solution that bridges the physical and digital world.

“Visa’s global scale and Western Union’s digital capabilities are revolutionizing how customers send and receive funds around the world. We are proud to offer fast and efficient solutions for cross-border payments solutions to Egypt, given the noticeable contribution of remittances on the nation’s economy,” Malak El Baba, Vice President and Country Manager for Egypt at Visa, said.

“By strengthening our strategic collaboration with Visa, together we will deliver impactful products and services that can help empower our customers to build a life of opportunity for themselves and their loved ones,” Sam Jawad, Head of Ecosystem at Western Union, remarked.

